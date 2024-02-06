New Hampshire

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash in Hudson, NH

Alcohol and trail conditions are believed to have been contributing factors, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game/Twitter

A 63-year-old man was killed in an off-road vehicle crash last week in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police and fire were called to a report of an off-highway recreational vehicle crash on Old Derry Road around 11:43 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found that the crash was a single-vehicle accident.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Pelham, was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.

Police said the man was accompanied by another off-road vehicle rider who was not involved in the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the 63-year-old man lost control of his vehicle after striking a log while riding on private property. The collision resulted in the vehicle rolling over on top of the man.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was contacted and took over the investigation. They said that alcohol and trail conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Harmony Montgomery murder trial

New Hampshire 17 hours ago

Woman wanted in Manchester, NH, stabbing is arrested

New Hampshire Feb 5

Marilyn Manson completes community service for NH assault charge

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us