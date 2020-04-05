Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting in Manchester

Local
By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 62-year-old New Hampshire man was killed Sunday night in an officer-involved shooting in Manchester, officials announced.

Carl Manning, of Manchester, was shot and killed during a "confrontation with the police," NH Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a statement late Sunday.

Manning was wanted by police as a suspect in a suspicious fire that had occurred early Sunday morning in Manchester. 

Officers responded to Lake Shore Road around 5:50 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report that a white Chevy truck belonging to Manning was spotted parked alongside the road.

Officials say as officers approached Manning's truck, he appeared to be armed inside the vehicle. Manning was shot a short time later and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Per protocol, the names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld pending formal interviews, officials said. 

Manchester police say shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 27 Dearborn Street for a fire. Neighbors told officers they heard an explosion and saw the home engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however a doorbell camera showed an unknown person walking away from the fire. Police said the image was too dark to determine who it may be.

The fire was deemed suspicious, though, and after further investigation, police named Manning, who is known to the homeowner, as a person of interest.

Unrelated to the fire, police said Manning was also wanted on an unrelated charge of violating a protective order and stalking in 2019.

