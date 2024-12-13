Plainville

Man killed in Plainville fire, authorities say

Fire officials in Plainville, Massachusetts, say a man in a wheelchair was unable to escape a School Street house fire, dying at the scene

NBC10 Boston

A man is dead after a fire broke out Friday in Plainville, Masssachusetts.

Crews responded just after 3 p.m. to the fire at a home on School Street, finding heavy fire conditions.

The only person inside, a man who used a wheelchair, was unable to escape the house, the Plainville Fire Department said. He died at the scene.

There were no other injuries in the fire, which was put out quickly.

The fire is believed to have been accidental. The cause is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

