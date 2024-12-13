Man killed in Plainville fire, authorities say

A man is dead after a fire broke out Friday in Plainville, Masssachusetts.

Crews responded just after 3 p.m. to the fire at a home on School Street, finding heavy fire conditions.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The only person inside, a man who used a wheelchair, was unable to escape the house, the Plainville Fire Department said. He died at the scene.

There were no other injuries in the fire, which was put out quickly.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The fire is believed to have been accidental. The cause is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.