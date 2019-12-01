Massachusetts

Man Killed in Raynham Car Crash

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man was killed Sunday morning in a car crash in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Police and Fire units arrived on South Street East near Williams Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Rescuers found a rolled over Ford F-350 pickup truck. Officials say the force of the crash ejected the driver.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Wareham, was transported to Morton Hospital. The man later succumbed to his injuries. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Raynham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

