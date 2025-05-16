Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dover, NH

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Dover, New Hampshire, police say.

Dover police said they responded to a report of a crash on Sixth Street near Longhill Road shortly after midnight on Friday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck that had gone off the road and hit a utility pole, causing it to shear. The driver of the pickup, a young adult male and the vehicle's only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Sixth Street remained closed Friday afternoon between Longhill Road and County Farm Cross Road as Eversource crews worked to replace the damaged utility pole. The road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Dover Police detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification and further investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or www.dovernhcrimeline.org.