New Hampshire

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Dover, NH

The victim's identity has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Police Lights

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Dover, New Hampshire, police say.

Dover police said they responded to a report of a crash on Sixth Street near Longhill Road shortly after midnight on Friday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When they arrived, they found a pickup truck that had gone off the road and hit a utility pole, causing it to shear. The driver of the pickup, a young adult male and the vehicle's only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Sixth Street remained closed Friday afternoon between Longhill Road and County Farm Cross Road as Eversource crews worked to replace the damaged utility pole. The road was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Dover Police detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time pending family notification and further investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or www.dovernhcrimeline.org.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

Woman armed with BB gun, 2 knives arrested following home invasion

New Hampshire 23 hours ago

Large police response for incident at Hudson, NH, home

New Hampshire May 14

2 indicted in NH after body of woman who overdosed was dumped in Mass.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us