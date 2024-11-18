Maine

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maine

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed is believed to have been a contributing factor

By Marc Fortier

A Maine State Police cruiser.
A 20-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in central Maine on Sunday afternoon.

Maine State Police said they responded to the area of mile marker 134 on I-95 north in Benton around 4:17 p.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle crash off the right side of the highway. When they arrived, troopers said the driver and sole occupant of a Chevy Trax, identified as Isaiah Mathieu, of Clinton, had died.

The initial investigation indicates that Mathieu failed to negotiate a curve in the highway before going off the right side and striking the guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, his SUV sustained substantial damage before entering a ditch near the tree line.

The exact reason why Mathieu's vehicle left the highway is unknown, but state police said they believe speed and failure to negotiate the roadway were contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation.

State police said they were assisted at the crash scene by the Maine Department of Transportation, the Clinton Fire Department and Blanchard's Towing.

