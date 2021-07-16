Local

fatal car crash

Man Killed in Tewksbury Rollover Car Crash

The victim's identity and the make and model of the car were withheld pending next-of-kin notifications

A young man was ejected from his car in a rollover crash on Route 495 north in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, during the early hours of Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police and Tewksbury Police determined the man was ejected in the crash when they responded to the scene just south of Route 38 around 2:19 a.m.

Tewksbury Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on scene, but were unsuccessful. The victim was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Preliminary investigation suggests the car was traveling southbound on 495 when, for reasons still to be determined, the driver lost control and the car rolled over and came to rest on the northbound side.

Both northbound and southbound lanes have since reopened. They were closed for some time Friday morning for crash reconstruction.

The victim’s identity and the make and model of the car were withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. The crash remains under investigation by state police.

