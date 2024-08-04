Man killed making U-turn on Route 1 in Wrentham

One man is dead after he attempted to make an abrupt U-turn on Route 1 in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Friday.

State police say troopers responded around 5:33 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash and found one a Mercedes driver with serious injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 50-year-old Mansfield man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say the Mercedes CLA sedan was traveling on Route 1 northbound when the driver attempted to make an abrupt U-turn from the center travel lane, causing a second vehicle traveling northbound in the left most lane to strike the driver's side of the Mercedes, resulting in fatal injuries to the driver.

The second and third lanes northbound in the area of 475 Washington Street were closed for more than two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.