New Hampshire

Man Killed, NH Trooper Injured in Dalton Shooting, AG's Office Says

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it responded to a "deadly shooting incident" in which a man was killed and a state trooper was hurt in Dalton

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A man was killed and a New Hampshire State Police trooper was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Dalton, authorities said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office released very limited info Wednesday, but said it was responding to a "deadly shooting incident" involving a trooper and an adult male.

The man is dead, the AG's office said. The trooper is in stable condition in a hospital after being shot.

No further details were immediately available.

