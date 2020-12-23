Man Killed, NH Trooper Injured in Dalton Shooting, AG's Office Says

A man was killed and a New Hampshire State Police trooper was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Dalton, authorities said.
The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office released very limited info Wednesday, but said it was responding to a "deadly shooting incident" involving a trooper and an adult male.
The man is dead, the AG's office said. The trooper is in stable condition in a hospital after being shot.
No further details were immediately available.