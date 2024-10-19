Springfield

Man killed overnight in Springfield shooting

Springfield police have not released the victim's name

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Springfield Police

A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield police say troopers responded around 12:35 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Nursery Street for a ShotSpotter activation and found an adult male who had been shot.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Further information was not immediately available, including any details on a possible suspect.

The Springfield Police Department's homicide unit is investigating alongside the Hampden District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 413-787-6355.

Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 with the world SOLVE and your tip.

