Man Killed When Mustang Crashes Into Home in North Reading

A driver was killed when he crashed into a house in North Reading, Massachusetts, Monday night, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the home on the 300-block of Park Street around 7 p.m. When they arrived they discovered a 2007 Ford Mustang crashed into the building.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old David Lopilato of North Reading and East Boston, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one else was in the car and the time and no one inside the home was hurt.

The building was damaged but deemed safe, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by North Reading police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No other details were immediately available.