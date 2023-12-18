Massachusetts

Mass. man crushed to death when tree falls on trailer due to strong winds from Monday's storm

Authorities said there was heavy rainfall and high wind gusts in the area immediately before and during the incident

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A Massachusetts man was killed when strong winds from Monday's storm caused a tree to fall on a trailer below, authorities said.

Around 9:47 a.m., Hanover police received a 911 call reporting that they had heard a large tree fall outside of a workplace at 99 Industrial Way, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office. The caller reported that the tree had fallen on a small travel trailer and a man was trapped inside.

Hanover police and fire responded to the scene and were able to remove the man from the trailer. He had suffered severe head trauma and was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office identified the victim as 89-year-old Robert Horky, of Hingham.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The death remains under investigation by the district attorney's office, which said that there was heavy rainfall and high wind gusts in the area immediately before and during the incident.

Monday's storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers across New England, including nearly 300,000 in Massachusetts alone. Winds knocked down trees across the state, blocking roadways and causing serious damage.

More on Monday's storm

storm 5 hours ago

Ground stop returns as storm causes chaos at Boston Logan airport

flooding 7 hours ago

Deadly storm batters Massachusetts, causing widespread damage

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHanover
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us