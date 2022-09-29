Man Left Heavily Bleeding After Assault, Robbery in Burlington, Vermont: Police

A man was left heavily bleeding and with "substantial" facial injuries after being robbed Wednesday afternoon in Burlington, Vermont, according to the city's police department.

Officers with the Burlington Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls of an assault in a parking lot just after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. When they got there, police found a man on the ground with injuries to his face and heavily bleeding, police said.

Because he was so hurt, he could only tell police so much, a news release from the department said. But officers were able to gather that several things were stolen from him after the assault, according to BPD. The man was transported by the Burlington Fire Department to the University of Vermont Medical Center to undergo surgery. He's now considered in stable condition.

Surveillance video shows a person of interest in the case running to a car with what officers believe is the victim's backpack, according to the release. The person of interest reportedly sped off in the car before police got there. Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the car and person of interest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.