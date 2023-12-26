Man lured to Boston hotel for sex then robbed at knifepoint

Two people were charged with robbing a man at knifepoint at a Boston hotel after the victim had arranged to pay a woman for sex, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The two suspects were identified by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office as Danine Simpson, 27, of the Bronx and Robert Santana, 28, of Lawrence, Mass.

According to prosecutors, the victim made an appointment to solicit sex by responding to an ad he found online. On Dec. 21, the victim arrived at the Hilton Hotel on Dalton Street for the arranged meeting where he was invited into a room by Simpson. It’s alleged that Simpson threatened him with a knife and stole $200.

Investigators set up surveillance on the room and later found Santana, who was carrying a Glock 9mm handgun.

Simpson was charged with armed robbery, while Santana faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a loaded firearm and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.

“This was a dangerous incident all around, both for the man who placed himself in an unknown situation with unknown people and for the police officers who responded to an armed robbery call and ended up dealing with an individual with a loaded gun,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

The victim will be charged with engaging in sexual conduct for a fee, the DA said.