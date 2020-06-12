Man Missing for a Month Found Dead in Stairwell at Bedford VA Hospital, DA’s Office Says

The body of a man who was reported missing a month ago was found Friday in a stairwell at a Massachusetts veterans' hospital.
The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirms a 62-year-old man last seen at the Bedford VA Hospital on May 8 was found dead in a stairwell at the facility.
The man, who was not publicly identified, was reported missing May 13.
The circumstances of the man's death are under investigation, the DA's office said.
No further information was immediately available.