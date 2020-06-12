Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Man Missing for a Month Found Dead in Stairwell at Bedford VA Hospital, DA’s Office Says

NBC10 Boston

The body of a man who was reported missing a month ago was found Friday in a stairwell at a Massachusetts veterans' hospital.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirms a 62-year-old man last seen at the Bedford VA Hospital on May 8 was found dead in a stairwell at the facility.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was reported missing May 13.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

racism 1 hour ago

UNH Law School Bearing Franklin Pierce’s Name Considering Change

The circumstances of the man's death are under investigation, the DA's office said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBedfordVA hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us