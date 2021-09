A 25-year-old man is missing from Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Friday, asking the public for help finding him.

Kurt Bernard was last seen Wednesday evening near Dunbarton Street, Manchester police said. He has mental health concerns and requires medication for a medical condition.

"There is a great concern for his safety," police said in a tweet.

Anyone who's seen Bernard is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.