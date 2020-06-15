Man on Moped Crashes Through Crime Scene in Boston

A man on a moped scooter was arrested for driving through an active crime scene right in front of police in Dorchester Saturday.

The active crime scene on Washington Street was "completely illuminated," marked by "multiple rows" of neon yellow crime scene tape and surrounded by several police cruisers with their blue lights flashing, according to the Boston Police Department.

Giraldy Guerrero, 19 of Braintree, was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Another man was being transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a prior incident when officers saw Guerrero driving the scooter fast toward the active crime scene, which extended from Ogden Street to Fuller Street.

Guerrero drove directly past a police car with its lights on and straight through the crime scene tape towards the scene, which was being processed by detectives. Multiple officers shouted for Guerrero to stop, but he continued directly into the crime scene.

Guerrero drove through layers of crime scene tape before he crashed into an officer, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Guerrero fell off of the moped and ran away. Officers chased and caught up with him in the area of 19 Mora Street where a brief, but violent struggle ensued before they placed him in custody.

The officer who was struck by the moped was transported to a local hospital and later released.

Guerrero is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury, resisting arrest, trespassing, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.