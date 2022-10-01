Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Moving Vehicle, Causing Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

Several other people were subsequently hurt as other vehicles crashed at the scene in Dorchester, and one person involved was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, police said. Parts of the highway were closed throughout Saturday morning during the investigation.

The man was killed about 2:30 a.m. after walking into one of the lanes of southbound traffic between exits 12 and 13, when the driver of another vehicle did not see him and hit him, killing him instantly, police said.

That vehicle -- police didn't specify what kind -- stopped immediately, but while they were parked, another vehicle struck them, seriously injuring the driver and passenger inside, officials said. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the second car was intoxicated and arrested, police said. Their name wasn't given.

It is currently unclear why the deceased man crashed his car in the first place. Police said they are investigating, and might have to close more lanes of traffic on I-93 later Saturday to collect evidence.