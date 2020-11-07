Local

NH Man Pleads Guilty to Wife's Murder

Emerson Figueiredo, 43, has a sentencing hearing scheduled for January 12, 2021. He faces a prison sentence of 45 years to life.

By Josh Sullivan

A New Hampshire man who appeared in court Friday pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last year, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announced.

Emerson Figueiredo, 43, pleaded guilty to knowing second-degree murder in the July 2019 stabbing death of his 35-year-old wife, Nathalia DaPaixao.

On July 28, 2019, police responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex on Branch Turnpike Road in Concord. When officers arrived, they found DaPaixao bleeding on the ground in the parking lot, police said. She was brought to a local hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy showed that DaPaixao died from multiple stab wounds, officials said, and Figueiredo was arrested and indicted for second-degree murder for causing DaPaixao's death.

Figueiredo has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021. He faces a prison sentence of 45 years to life.

