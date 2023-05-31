Man Pleads Guilty in Deadly 2020 Lawrence Shooting

A man has pleaded guilty to opening fire on a gathering in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in May 2020, killing one person and wounded two more, authorities said Wednesday.

After his guilty plea in Lawrence Superior Court Wednesday, Hector Baez was sentenced to 22 to 26 years in prison, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The 25-year-old from Lawrence admitted manslaughter, assault and battery and carrying a gun without a license.

Baez had been charged with first-degree murder and was set for a jury trial, prosecutors said.

The May 3 shooting on Newton Street left Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, a 26-year-old from Lawrence, dead, while the two people who were wounded were later released from Lawrence General Hospital.