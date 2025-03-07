Man pleads guilty in deadly Nashua stabbing

A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of another man nearly three years ago in Nashua.

Evangelos Ioannou, 32, was fatally stabbed on June 7, 2022, in an apartment building on Marshall Street. Joshua Shea, a Nashua resident who was 31 at the time, was arrested that day.

Shea pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced Friday to 37 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

Prosecutors added that he had agreed to waive the right to review his sentence or seek statutory relief through the state's code on discretionary sentences.

Evangelos Ioannou was stabbed to death by Joshua Shea, authorities say. Neighbors said the killing followed a loud argument and a fight.

"To hear this news is not OK for me because it's not fair. My brother should never have gone out like that," the victim's sister, Stephanie Fielding, said in 2022. "He was a great person, with a huge heart."