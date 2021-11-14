Unresponsive Man Pulled From Plymouth Harbor

A missing lobsterman was found unresponsive in the waters of Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report around 1:20 p.m. of an unmanned lobster boat out in Plymouth Harbor. They began searching the area by helicopter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During the search, the Plymouth harbormaster reportedly found the lobsterman unresponsive in the water. He was wearing yellow fishing bibs but was not wearing a life jacket or other flotation device, the Coast Guard said.

The harbormaster got the man out of the water and to a dock. He was taken to an area hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

The Coast Guard said they continued to search the water to make sure no one else was in the water near the boat.

No further information was immediately available.