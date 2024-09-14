Man pulled from river in Manchester, NH identified

A man's whose body was recovered Thursday morning from a river in Manchester, New Hampshire has been identified.

A spokesperson for the state's Department of Safety says state police marine patrol was requested just before 8 a.m. to respond to Second Street for a report of a body that was floating in the Piscataquog River.

The Manchester Fire Department responded and later removed the body of an adult male from the river, the spokesperson said.

The man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher Josephson of Manchester.

The man is believed to have died by drowning ; an autopsy will be conducted to confirm.

No other details were immediately released, and an investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Casey Porter at Casey.G.Porter@dos.nh.gov or 603-630-4543.