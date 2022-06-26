Local

Man Pulled Unconscious From Water in Lynn

Bystanders pulled the 70-year-old man from the water on Lynn Shore Drive and were performing CPR, according to the Lynn Fire district chief

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

101519 generic ambulence picture
WPTV-TV

A man had to be rescued Sunday by several bystanders after he fell into the water in Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to Lynn Fire District Chief Joseph Zukas, the 70-year-old was pulled unconscious from the water on Lynn Shore Drive, and the bystanders were performing CPR on the man before first responders arrived.

No further information from officials was immediately available, including more details on the man's condition or if he experienced some kind of medical emergency.

Witnesses on the beach who spoke with NCB10 Boston say the man was in the water by himself when something went wrong. It was low tide and there wasn't much of a current when the incident happened, they said.

Check back for updates on this developing story

