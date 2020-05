A man pulled a baby girl from an overturned vehicle on Interstate 95 north in Sharon, Massachusetts, following a multi-car accident near the Norwood line on Wednesday afternoon.

The baby appeared to be unharmed.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. State police are at the scene working to assist a second person trapped in the overturned car. The person appears to have a bloody hand.

BREAKING: Man pulls baby girl from overturned vehicle on 95 North in Norwood. Baby appears to be unharmed. Multi-car accident that happened around the time a Mass State trooper pulled onto highway. Trooper was right there to assist. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/ep5P3pJ50o — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) May 20, 2020

BREAKING: Here you can see a MSP trooper trying to assist a second person trapped in the overturned car. That person appears to have a bloodied hand. Waiting on more information from Mass State Police. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/XnUad4eo65 — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) May 20, 2020

No further information was immediately available.