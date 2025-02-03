Man rams multiple police cruisers with stolen car on I-91 in Connecticut

A man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed into multiple police cruisers while trying to avoid officers on Interstate 91 in North Haven over the weekend.

State police said they were notified that a car stolen out of Massachusetts was traveling on I-91 South around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The car didn't pull over for Massachusetts officers, and the pursuit was called off before the stolen vehicle crossed state lines.

The stolen car, a green 1999 Toyota Corolla, was spotted on I-91, and officers followed the car without their lights and sirens activated. Troopers said they tried to box in the car near Exit 10, but the driver swerved to avoid police.

At the time of the incident, there was a car accident on the highway, which closed all three lanes of traffic.

State police said the stolen vehicle rammed into multiple stopped cars, including two police cruisers. The driver hit other stopped cars in traffic while trying to flee, according to police.

The car was ultimately stopped with a stop stick, and the driver was taken into custody with the help on a police K9.

The man, from Holyoke, Massachusetts, faces charges including reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering and more. He was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.