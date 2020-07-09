Local

Man Rescued From Quarry 2 Days After Falling Down Cliff

A Massachusetts man who fell down a cliff and became trapped for two days has been rescued, officials said Thursday.

The Quincy Fire Department said the man was found by a hiker who heard him moaning in pain in the Quincy Quarries Reservation at around 10 a.m.

The man, who is in his 60s, suffered extensive injuries after he apparently slipped and fell down a rocky, 40-foot cliff, the department said.

He landed in the basin below but just missed falling into the water, the department said. He was conscious when rescuers arrived and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The department said rescue responses at the quarry tend to increase in the summer as it is a popular swimming spot.

