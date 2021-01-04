Local

Westborough

Man Rescues Owl Stumbling After Being Hit by Vehicle, Drives It to Vet

The good Samaritan noticed the owl was injured, so he stopped and got out of his vehicle to capture the owl before it could get hurt again, Westborough police said

By Patrick Donnelly

An owl rescued by a good samaritan in Westborough, MA.
Westborough Police Department

An owl hitched a ride Sunday night after being hit by a vehicle in Westborough, Massachusetts, police said.

It was captured by a good Samaritan who saw the bird get hit and drove it to get help, Westborough police said in a statement Monday.

"This citizen saw the owl stumbling around clearly injured and proceeded to stop. He exited his vehicle to capture the owl before it could get more harmed," police said.

While the man was driving -- with the injured owl inside his vehicle -- he spotted a Westborough police officer parked on Upton Road and stopped asked the officer for help to get the owl to a veterinarian, police said, sharing pictures of the encounter.

The officer contacted Westborough's animal control officer, and the pair of them escorted the man and the owl to Tufts Veterinary Clinic in Grafton, where the bird "will now get the care it needs," police said.

This article tagged under:

WestboroughMassachusettsanimal rescueOwlWestborough Police Department
