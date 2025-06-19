Man riding scooter struck and killed by vehicle in Dracut

The operator of a motor scooter was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:44 p.m., Dracut police and fire said they responded to Route 110 for a report of a crash involving a motor scooter. First responders arrived to find a bystander already performing CPR on an adult male who had been operating the scooter. Emergency officials took over care, and the man was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined that the scooter operator, Michael Lacrosse, 43, of Lowell, was headed westbound on Route 110 when he crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman from Methuen.

The woman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being conducted by Dracut police, with assistance from Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.