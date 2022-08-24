Local

Peabody

Man Robbed on Popular Peabody Bike Path

Peabody Police, the Massachusets State Police Air Wing Unit and two K9 units responded to look for a suspect

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC

A man was robbed by an armed attacker on a popular Massachusetts bike path on Wednesday.

Peabody police said the attack on the Independence Greenway was reported shortly after noon. The victim said he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and a piece of jewelry. He suffered a nose injury during the struggle, police said.

Peabody Police and the Massachusets State Police Air Wing Unit and two K9 units responded to look for a suspect, but no one is in custody at this time.

The attacker was described as a man in his 20s with black eyes. he was wearing a black shirt with white lettering and a surgical mask.

The Independence Greenway is a paved bike path that runs several miles through the area. Police said they met with the victim, who ran away after the robbery, near Russell Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Peabody police at 978-538-6369.

