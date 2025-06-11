Man run over by tractor-trailer in Bedford, NH

A man is dead after he was run over by a tractor-trailer in Bedford, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

Police were called in around 5:45 a.m. when the 62-year-old man was found injured on Kilton Road, behind the Hannaford. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe the man, who was unhoused, was sleeping under a truck that was parked at a loading dock. The driver is cooperating with police.

There will be an increased police presence in the area. The Bedford Police Department and New Hampshire State Police are investigating.