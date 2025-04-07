Man sentenced after pleading guilty to woman's stabbing death in Manchester, NH

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2023 stabbing death of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Laurie MacLellan, 59, was fatally stabbed in the face and abdomen in her Hanover Street apartment on June 14, 2023.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday that 56-year-old Robert Eastman had entered a guilty plea "after admitting that he recklessly caused Ms. MacLellan's death, with extreme indifference to the value of human life, by repeatedly stabbing her with a knife."

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors said Eastman pleaded guilty to charges of falsifying physical evidence and driving while certified as a habitual offender.

Eastman received a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, with the possibility of two years being suspended from the minimum sentence if he is on good behavior for the first five years, prosecutors said. He also received suspended sentences of three-and-a-half to seven years for falsifying evidence and two-and-a-half to five years for the habitual offender charge.

The attorney general's office explained that the other sentences are suspended 10 years "beginning on the date of the defendant's release on the second-degree murder charge," to be served after the murder sentence, but concurrently with each other.

"Today's guilty plea and sentence send a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in the Granite State," Formella wrote in a statement. "While we can never fully heal the pain endured by Ms. MacLellan's family, we hope this outcome provides them with a sense of relief and justice."