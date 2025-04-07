New Hampshire

Man sentenced after pleading guilty to woman's stabbing death in Manchester, NH

Robert Eastman, 56, was sentenced to 30 years to life for the second-degree murder of 59-year-old Laurie MacLellan in Manchester, New Hampshire

By Staff Reports

A home in Manchester, New Hampshire, where a woman was found stabbed to death early Thursday, June 15, 2023.
NBC10 Boston/Stringer

A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2023 stabbing death of a woman in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Laurie MacLellan, 59, was fatally stabbed in the face and abdomen in her Hanover Street apartment on June 14, 2023.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday that 56-year-old Robert Eastman had entered a guilty plea "after admitting that he recklessly caused Ms. MacLellan's death, with extreme indifference to the value of human life, by repeatedly stabbing her with a knife."

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors said Eastman pleaded guilty to charges of falsifying physical evidence and driving while certified as a habitual offender.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Eastman received a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, with the possibility of two years being suspended from the minimum sentence if he is on good behavior for the first five years, prosecutors said. He also received suspended sentences of three-and-a-half to seven years for falsifying evidence and two-and-a-half to five years for the habitual offender charge.

The attorney general's office explained that the other sentences are suspended 10 years "beginning on the date of the defendant's release on the second-degree murder charge," to be served after the murder sentence, but concurrently with each other.

"Today's guilty plea and sentence send a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in the Granite State," Formella wrote in a statement. "While we can never fully heal the pain endured by Ms. MacLellan's family, we hope this outcome provides them with a sense of relief and justice."

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 10 hours ago

Rescuers endure ‘life threatening' conditions to save injured hiker in NH

New Hampshire Apr 2

Police release new details, announce reward in death of baby found in NH pond

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

Man arrested for pulling gun on firefighters trying to save him from burning building

This article tagged under:

New HampshireManchester
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us