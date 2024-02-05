Man sentenced in Falmouth bank robbery

A man from Martha's Vineyard was sentenced Monday for an armed bank robbery in Falmouth, Massachusetts, in April.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts, 40-year-old Petar Petyoshin, of Edgartown, zip-tied people at the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, brandished a gun, placed what he said was a bomb on the counter. The tellers handed over $20,000 in cash and Petyoshin left, stealing a bank customer's car to make his escape.

Authorities say there is surveillance footage of a man matching Petyoshin's description in a gray van in a nearby parking lot 30 minutes before the robbery. The individual can be seen returning to the area 15 minutes after the robbery.

The owner of the van was identified as Petyoshin. Investigators confirmed he was in the area of the bank at the time of the robbery, according to court documents.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The documents also allege that the Facebook page for Petyoshin's clothing store includes photos of clothing that were worn by the robber inside the bank.

In May 2023 Petyoshin was arrested on state charges tied to the crime. A search of his Edgartown home turned up thousands of dollars in cash, bundled with Rockland Trust banks, as well as clothing and zip ties consistent with the robbery. Officers also found 57 guns and ammunition during the search.

Investigators also noted that after the robbery, Petyoshin made a down payment in cash for a lease for a new Mercedes.

Petyoshin pled guilty to one count of armed robbery in October 2023. He was sentenced Monday to 102 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.