Man sentenced to 40 years for murder of former girlfriend in Connecticut has outburst in court

A man who killed his former girlfriend, a mother of three, in her Milford home in 2022 while two of her children were home has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In March, Ewen Dewitt, 45, accepted a plea deal for 40 years to serve.

During sentencing on Thursday, he had an outburst in court during the proceedings and the judge had to interrupt them.

“Mr. Dewitt, I understand what you may be going through but I just have to remind you, this is an orderly place. If outbursts like that continue, I’m left with no other choice but to ask you, to remove you from the court,” the judge said.

“That’d be great,” Dewitt responded.

The judge went onto say that the sentencing would continue and asked Dewitt to remain calm and to go on with the proceedings.

Police said Dewitt killed 40-year-old Julie Minogue with an ax in her home in December 2022 while her then-3-year-old and 17-year-old children were inside.

A restraining order had been issued against Dewitt just days before the fatal attack.

In November 2019, Milford police had arrested Dewitt when he was suspected of assaulting Minogue and a protective order was issued, police said.

Then, on Dec. 1, 2022, Minogue was granted a full no-contact restraining order after filing a complaint that Dewitt had sent her harassing text messages, police said.

Documentation that NBC Connecticut obtained said Minogue told police that she was scared Dewitt was going to kill her.

Five days later, police found her dead in her home.

Dewitt was charged with murder, risk of injury to child, home invasion, criminal violation of a restraining order and violation of a protective order.

According to court documents, Dewitt pleaded guilty to two of the counts. On Thursday, Dewitt was sentenced to 40 years for murder and 10 years for risk of injury to be served concurrently.

Minogue’s family spoke outside court on Thursday.

“As the victim’s family, we’re very happy that we’re at the end of the criminal proceedings,” Julie’s father, Gerald Minogue, said.

“The pain will not go away, by no stretch,” he said.