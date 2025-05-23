A man convicted of killing a taxi driver outside a Boston hotel nearly six years ago has been sentenced to life in prison, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Phillip Foy, 40, was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the June 4, 2019, shooting of Luckinson Oruma, the DA said. The sentence carries a mandatory life sentence, with no chance for parole.

Oruma, a 60-year-old from Dorchester, was a father of five, his boss told NBC10 Boston at the time of the shooting. Several family members attended the sentencing. His son delivered a victim impact statement, describing his father as a “hardworking, devoted, loving dad,” and that “he was doing what he always did, working hard to provide,” when he was killed. He noted that his father put five kids through college while working as a cab driver.

Oruma was parked in front of the Colonnade Hotel on the day of the killing, when Foy got in and asked to be taken to Mansfield. When Oruma declined, Foy got out, opened Oruma's door and attacked him, then shot him multiple times, including while he was lying on the ground, directly underneath Foy, prosecutors said.

Foy then drove the cab down Huntington Avenue and parked, ditched the gun and sat down, without his shoes, in front of a Starbucks. When officers arrived, he grabbed a pedestrian in an attempt to shield himself from them, but was taken into custody, when he claimed the shooting was a case of self-defense.

“The shooting death of Luckinson Oruma was shattering not just for his family and friends, but for anyone who goes to work each day expecting, as they should, to be in a safe environment," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media statement after the verdict. "This defendant turned Mr. Oruma’s environment into something tragically different, and I’m very grateful that the jury held him accountable for his devastating actions."