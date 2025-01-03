Man sentenced to prison for deadly 2022 stabbing in Roxbury

A Boston man has been sentenced to prison for a 2022 stabbing in Roxbury that left one man dead and a second hurt.

Raymond Castro, 45, was sentenced to 11 to 13 years in prison for the death of Ronald Jamiel Reed, 33, on Jan. 26, 2022, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Castro was convicted by jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Following his release, he will also serve four years probation.

Castro, a Dorchester resident, stabbed Reed and the other man after an argument broke out during a family gathering. Proscutors say Castro had already been removed from a relative's home on Rockville Park when the situation escalated into a fight between Castro and a cousin. The surviving victim, who was a family friend and neighbor, was trying to defuse the situation when Castro stabbed him.

Castro then turned the knife on Reed, who had come outside after hearing the commotion. Both victims were transported to Boston Medical Center, where Reed died.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they found Castro after the incident using the coordinates of the GPS monitor he had been ordered to wear following his release on bail in a 2021 case out of Dorchester for breaking and entering. He was placed under arrest following a motor vehicle stop.

Reed's sister provided a victim impact statement during sentencing, saying she never imagined burying her brother at a young age, and asking for the maximum sentence for Castro.

"I hope this time allows him to reflect and grow into a better person. Unlike my brother, he still has the chance to be a father, a grandfather, and a noble man," she told the court.