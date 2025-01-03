Roxbury

Man sentenced to prison for deadly 2022 stabbing in Roxbury

The second victim suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Boston man has been sentenced to prison for a 2022 stabbing in Roxbury that left one man dead and a second hurt.

Raymond Castro, 45, was sentenced to 11 to 13 years in prison for the death of Ronald Jamiel Reed, 33, on Jan. 26, 2022, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Castro was convicted by jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Following his release, he will also serve four years probation.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Castro, a Dorchester resident, stabbed Reed and the other man after an argument broke out during a family gathering. Proscutors say Castro had already been removed from a relative's home on Rockville Park when the situation escalated into a fight between Castro and a cousin. The surviving victim, who was a family friend and neighbor, was trying to defuse the situation when Castro stabbed him.

Castro then turned the knife on Reed, who had come outside after hearing the commotion. Both victims were transported to Boston Medical Center, where Reed died.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they found Castro after the incident using the coordinates of the GPS monitor he had been ordered to wear following his release on bail in a 2021 case out of Dorchester for breaking and entering. He was placed under arrest following a motor vehicle stop.

Reed's sister provided a victim impact statement during sentencing, saying she never imagined burying her brother at a young age, and asking for the maximum sentence for Castro.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 26 mins ago

Grave markers stolen from Worcester cemetery recovered at scrap metal facility

Nick Goss 1 hour ago

Kastelic's three-year extension with Bruins a good deal for both sides

"I hope this time allows him to reflect and grow into a better person. Unlike my brother, he still has the chance to be a father, a grandfather, and a noble man," she told the court.

This article tagged under:

RoxburyBostonBoston Police Department
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us