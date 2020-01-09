Local
Man Sentenced to Prison in Dog’s Fatal Shooting in Maine

A lobsterman's pug, named Franky, washed ashore after allegedly being taken from the man while he was out of town

A Maine man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the shooting death of another man's dog.

Justin Chipman was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison with two additional years suspended. He was also ordered to serve one year of probation after his release and to pay $100 in restitution.

Chipman was found guilty in the August 2018 death of lobsterman Phil Torrey's pug named Franky. Chipman was convicted on animal cruelty, burglary and other charges.

Chipman and Nathan Burke were accused of taking Franky from Torrey's home while he was out of town. The dog's body later washed ashore.

