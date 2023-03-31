Man Seriously Hurt, Another Facing Charges After Pedestrian Crash in New Hampshire

A man was seriously hurt and another man was arrested after a pedestrian crash on Thursday evening in Hudson, New Hampshire, according to first responders in the Hillsborough County community.

The Hudson Police Department and the Hudson Fire Department responded Thursday at around 6:35 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian crash at the corner of Richman Road and Winding Hollow Road, a news release from police said.

When they arrived, police said they found a 41-year-old man who was injured, but the car involved was not there. The man was taken by emergency crews to a nearby location and then taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, police said.

Through an investigation, police learned that the vehicle involved was a Subaru WRX and the driver was identified as Jacob Velasquez, 33, of Hudson, the release said. He was arrested and is now facing charges, according to authorities.

Velasquez has been released on a cash bail and is due back in court for an arraignment on May 4.

Anyone who saw the crash has been asked to contact police at 603-886-6011. An investigation is still ongoing.