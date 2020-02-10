Man Seriously Hurt in Boat Repair Explosion in Plymouth

An elderly man doing work on a boat's fuel tank on his property was thrown about 12 feet through the air in a fiery explosion in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Monday, fire officials said.

Firefighters found the wounded man, 83, with serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body after the blast was reported to the Plymouth Fire Department about 3:12 p.m., according to a statement from the agency.

The man was taken from his property on State Street to the nearby Manomet fire station, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, firefighters said.

Firefighters didn't know what condition the man was in.

The fire was started by the man using a grinder on the fuel tank, which ignited fumes and sparked the explosion, firefighters said, citing the initial investigation. The fire was quickly put out.

No one else was hurt in the incident.