Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Canton

Man Seriously Injured After Being Trapped in Conveyor Belt

Crews found a male employee with his lower extremities and torso trapped in the equipment. 

By Young-Jin Kim

By Young-Jin Kim

A man was seriously in Canton, Massachusetts in an incident involving an industrial conveyor belt Friday morning.

Fire officials responded to 555 Turnpike Street after receiving a call about an employee trapped in a conveyor belt system.

Upon arrival, crews found a male employee with his lower extremities and torso trapped in the equipment. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Whitman 2 hours ago

Vigil for Family Members Killed in Tragic Crash to Be Held in Whitman

David Ortiz 2 hours ago

Ortiz Sounds Off on Whistleblower in MLB Cheating Scandal

Police said the building was occupied by the company Destination XL.

The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

Canton
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us