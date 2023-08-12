Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Worcester

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man with serious injuries in Worcester, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Blithewood Avenue at around 7:40 p.m.

As they arrived they spotted a 24-year-old man from Millbury suffering serious injuries, according to authorities.

According to police, the man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined that the man lost control of the motorcycle, struck a curb and then struck two poles.

The crash remains under investigation