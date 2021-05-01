Local

BOSTON

Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver in Boston

State police say a 44-year-old man was struck by a car shortly before midnight on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector

By Lara Salahi

An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Boston Friday night.

State police say a 44-year-old man was struck by a car shortly before midnight on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the car and driver involved. Anyone who was on or in the area of Frontage Road -- which runs parallel to Interstate 93 in South Boston/Roxbury -- roughly between 11:45 and 11:55 p.m. on Friday, and who may have witnessed the crash or a vehicle fleeing the area is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.

