Massachusetts

Man seriously injured in Boston shooting, police say

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

A man was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Boston police said they responded to a Shotspotter activation for six rounds just before 4 a.m. on Clifford Street.

When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

A person was arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

No further information was made available.

