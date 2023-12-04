Man seriously injured in Boston shooting, police say

A man was shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Boston police said they responded to a Shotspotter activation for six rounds just before 4 a.m. on Clifford Street.

When they arrived, police said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

A person was arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was made available.