Cambridge

Man seriously injured in Cambridge shooting, police say

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A man was seriously injured after being shot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Harvard Street, according to Cambridge police, where the man was found with life-threatening injuries.

The man, who's between the ages of 40 and 50, was rushed to a Boston hospital, police said.

Further details surrounding the shooting weren't released.

Anyone with information can call the Cambridge Police Department anonymously through their tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org.

