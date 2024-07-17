Man seriously injured in Cambridge shooting, police say

A man was seriously injured after being shot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Harvard Street, according to Cambridge police, where the man was found with life-threatening injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man, who's between the ages of 40 and 50, was rushed to a Boston hospital, police said.

Further details surrounding the shooting weren't released.

Anyone with information can call the Cambridge Police Department anonymously through their tip line at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org.