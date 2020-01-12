Man Seriously Injured in Wilmington Crash

A man is seriously injured after his car rolled over on I-93 Northbound near Exit 41 in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

State troopers arrived at the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. A 34-year-old man from Waltham was found to have been ejected from a 2003 Toyota Camry Solara, after the vehicle rolled over. The man was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious, life-threatening injuries. There were passengers inside that vehicle.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation. During the crash investigation, and follow-up reconstruction, the ramp was closed to traffic. The ramp was opened at approximately 4:56 a.m.

