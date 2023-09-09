Man seriously injured in Worcester stabbing

A man suffered multiple serious stab wounds after a fight broke out in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Worcester police said they responded to a report of a stabbing in progress on Townsend Street on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a shirtless man covered in blood and another man holding a box cutter.

The man holding the box cutter was identified as Steven Davitt, 39, of Worcester.

The 54-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital by paramedics. He is expected to survive.

The stabbing was allegedly the result of a fight that broke out between Davitt and the victim. Police were told that another neighbor tried to break up the fight but was struck in the face with a piece of concrete by Davitt.

Davitt was arrested and is being charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.