Man sets himself on fire outside Four Seasons hotel in Boston, witnesses say

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 Boston appears to show a man setting himself on fire outside the Four Seasons hotel in downtown Boston, in what witnesses described as a deeply upsetting scene.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. There was a large police presence as investigators collected evidence and searched cars in the area.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston EMS confirms a man suffered serious burn injuries. Police said they were assisting in an investigation, and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said it was aware of the situation.

Authorities did not immediately provide any further details.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The video shows the man walking back and forth outside the hotel before going up in flames. People can be seen running over in an attempt to put out the fire.

A visitor from France tells NBC10 Boston her boyfriend heard the man screaming, then went over and used his backpack to try to extinguish the flames.

Witness Jeferson Zapata told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that the man poured gasoline over himself before catching fire.

"I tried to throw water on him," Zapata said, adding that others did the same.

It was not immediately clear why the man did what he did.

NBC10 Boston will have more as this story develops.