Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing

Winthrop police confirm the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said.

Winthrop police confirm the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries after he was found with stab wounds in front of 600 Shirley Street.

Shirley Street from Moore to Cottage streets is closed as state and local police conduct an on-scene investigation.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene observed a pool of blood in front of the building, and a trail of blood droplets that ran a few blocks along the street.

Police did not immediately provide any other information, including a possible suspect or motive in the stabbing.

An investigation is active and ongoing by Winthrop police and Massachusetts State Police.

