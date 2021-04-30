Man Sexually Assaulted Woman at Knifepoint in NH Cemetery, Police Say

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in a two-hour attack at a New Hampshire cemetery Thursday.

The alleged attacker, 27-year-old Amuri Diole of Manchester, New Hampshire, appeared in court Friday on sexual assault and threatening with a deadly weapon charges.

Diole was arrested following an incident in the Valley Street Cemetery in Manchester Thursday around 5 p.m., police said.

Officers found Diole and a woman in the cemetery, where the woman told them she'd been held against her will for nearly two hours and assaulted by Diole, who'd threatened her with a knife, according to police.

An officer said in a court affidavit that he found the woman partially naked and bloodied.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Diole was charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Diole was arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Sex assault resources are available at the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. Since it was first created in 1994, the National Sexual Assault Hotline has helped more than two million people, according to its website.