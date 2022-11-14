Man Shoots Himself in Leg While Target Shooting in NH

A 23-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the leg on Sunday while target shooting in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said they were notified around 10:18 a.m. Sunday by state police of a man who had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Tristan Byrd, 23, had apparently been target shooting with his father and other family members in a sand pit off Larry Brooke Road in Shelburne when he shot himself in the leg while manipulating the pistol in his jacket pocket. The round went through Byrd's pocket and through a lower extremity.

His father called 911 and met up with emergency officials in nearby Gorham.

Byrd suffered a serious but not life threatening injury, officials said, and was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.

No further details were released.